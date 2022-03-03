Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Cornell College

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist
March 3, 2022

Iowa baseball tossed a combined two-hit shutout to defeat Cornell at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, 8-0.

Iowa starting pitcher Duncan Davitt pitched three innings and had six strikeouts. In relief, Chas Weatley, Ben DeTaeye, Brody Brecht, and Keaton Antony also pitched for the Hawkeyes. The pitching staff combined to strike out 19 batters.

Iowa travels to Frisco, Texas, to open up the Frisco College Baseball Classic against the Wichita State Shockers on Friday, March 4. Iowa has already faced the Shockers earlier this season. The Shockers defeated the Hawkeyes in the Kleberg Bank Classic, 8-7.

Players line up on the baseline during pregame introduction before a baseball game at Duane Banks Field on March 2, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams, 8-0.
