University of Iowa’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity suspended until 2026

The fraternity was found responsible for holding events in 2021 that did not comply with Code of Student Life policies.

Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The fraternity is suspended until 2026 after not complying with the University of Iowa’s Code of Student Life policies.

The University of Iowa has suspended the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for at least four academic years, according to documents obtained by The Daily Iowan.

The fraternity, more commonly known as PIKE, was suspended on Feb. 23 after being found responsible for holding events in September and October 2021 that did not comply with the UI’s Code of Student Life policies.

The investigation states the fraternity failed to meet guidelines associated with an October 2021 tailgate including:

Organizational rule violation including use of alcohol

Organization rule including misconduct on organizational property

Organizational rule violation to failure to comply with a university directive

Organizational rule failing to observe organizational policies

The chapter “acknowledged responsibility” for the following UI Code of Student Life policies that took place at their unregistered event in September 2021:

Organizational rule violation including use of alcohol

Organization rule including misconduct on organizational property

Angela Ibrahim-Olin, UI assistant dean and director of student accountability, presented the sanctions that PIKE would have to face after the investigation started in a document to the fraternity.

“The Gamma Nu chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha will be suspended for at least four academic years,” Ibrahim-Olin wrote in the document.

The fraternity will have until March 9, 2022, to appeal the decision, Ibrahim-Olin write. She wrote the organization would be eligible to return as a registered student group no earlier than July 1, 2026.

“Additional allegations of misconduct against the chapter, including while not recognized by the university, may extend the duration of the suspension,” she wrote.

UI Fraternity and Sorority Life will work with PIKE International Fraternity to create specific terms regarding the chapter’s return to the UI, the document stated.

When the fraternity is allowed to return, they will have to adhere to the current terms of the UI Fraternity and Sorority Life expansion agreement, she added in the document.

January 2022 letter

A document from Jan. 21 obtained by the DI highlighted the information received during the investigation into the alleged Code of Student Life violations of PIKE at the September 2021 event.

“These allegations include hosting an unregistered event on chapter property and providing alcohol to persons under the age of 21,” the document states.

The allegations against PIKE came after a student, who required medical attention after attending a party at a fraternity house, met with Paige Townley, UI student misconduct investigator, the document highlights.

PIKE is referred to as “Fraternity A” in this document.

PIKE was issued a notice of investigation on Dec. 8, 2021 that the fraternity was on interim suspension and the findings of the case would be taken into consideration alongside another case nearing final resolution.

The fraternity then met with Anita Cory, UI student organization misconduct investigator, on Dec. 20, 2021, where they discussed the investigation regarding the unregistered tailgate from October.

The document outlines that a member from PIKE acknowledged at that meeting responsibility for violating the alcohol and misconduct on organization property policies.

November 2021 Letter

An additional memorandum sent to Ibrahim-Olin from Nov. 17 highlighted the findings of the investigation into the October tailgate. Allegedly, the tailgate was hosted by the PIKE, Sigma Chi, and Phi Delta Theta fraternities. The document outlines that members of PIKE stated in interviews that they did not host the event and did not encourage members to be there.

“Prior to the week of the Penn State Football Game, Pi Kappa Alpha [redacted name] and Pi Kappa Alpha [redacted name] clearly stated to their members that they did not have a tailgate for the weekend and that members should not be at the [tailgate] location,” the document states.

The PIKE executive council stated that the fraternity would not host any more tailgates during the fall semester and intentionally scheduled its retreat for Oct. 2, 2021, so that members wouldn’t be tempted to attend tailgates, the memorandum outlines.

The document states that the property where the tailgate occurred, 288/300 Melrose Ct, was leased by a Sigma Chi member on behalf of Sigma Chi and PIKE for the 2021 football and tailgating season. The tailgate occurred on Oct. 9, 2021, and was discovered after the Iowa City Police Department received a call regarding concerns about the property.

PIKE and Sigma Chi leadership stated that they told members of their chapter not to be present at the 228/300 Melrose Ct location.

“The plan was to ensure that there was not a tailgate affiliated with their chapter by not having members present,” the document said. “However, the property was still owned by the chapters. Per the Code of Student Life, organizations ‘are expected to undertake reasonable preventative measures to ensure that local, state, and federal laws are observed on its property.”

As of Oct. 9, 2021, the property was leased by Pi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Chi. The chapters did not take reasonable preventative measures to ensure all laws were observed on the property, the document states.

The memorandum concluded by stating that the university had a difficult time acquiring information outside of the ICPD video bodycam footage that was recorded when they reported to the tailgate location. The credibility of the footage was weighed heavily in determining responsibility of the chapters as a result.

“While we initiated the investigation with plans of facilitating an adaptable resolution with both Pi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Chi, we were not able to obtain relevant information regarding the allegations, including not having received requested documentation to this date [Nov. 17, 2021]. As a result, we initiated the Administrative Resolution Process,” the document states.

Misconduct over the past four years

PIKE has been accused of misconduct in multiple instances over the past four years regarding not meeting university policies, the documents outline: