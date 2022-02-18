Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Michigan

Michigan men’s basketball defeated Iowa in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, 84-79. The Wolverines bounced back from a loss against Ohio State on Saturday to snap Iowa’s 3-game winning streak.

Michigan forward Moussa Diabaté lead the game in scoring with 28 points. Iowa forward Keegan Murray, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, scored 23 points in the losing effort.

Iowa attempted to scratch out of a double-digit deficit in the second half but was unsuccessful. Reporters asked Michigan head coach Juwan Howard about the comeback. “You’re not giving Iowa enough credit,” Howard said. “Iowa’s tough, man.”

Iowa matches up with Ohio State next on Saturday in Columbus.