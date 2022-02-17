Iowa men’s wrestling ready for regular season finale against Nebraska

The No. 10 Cornhuskers boast ranked wrestlers in eight weight classes, including five top-10 grapplers.

Iowa head coach Tom brands yells to the mat during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and No. 9 Wisconsin in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 29-6.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will travel to the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday for its final regular season dual of the year. The Hawkeyes will take on the 10th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa is 13-1 in duals this season. The No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions are the only team the Hawkeyes have lost to this season.

Nebraska is 6-4 on the year with wins over No. 22 North Carolina, No. 8 Wisconsin, and No. 23 Northwestern on its resume.

Sunday’s dual will be the last the Hawkeyes participate in before they compete in the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships March 5-6.

“There’s a lot at stake,” Iowa men’s wrestling head coach Tom Brands said in a Wednesday Zoom press conference. “This Sunday, we want to see what the program is about. We want to see what our guys are about. We need to be at our best. We need to be scoring points. We need to be weathering storms if it happens, building leads. And if we’re doing that, then we’re doing what the philosophy of the program is.”

This year’s Iowa-Nebraska dual will feature four top-10 matchups, if both teams stick to their pre-match probable lineups.

Iowa senior Jaydin Eierman, who is ranked second in the nation at 141 pounds, will face No. 10 Chad Red Jr. Eierman is 2-0 all-time against Red.

At 149 pounds, Iowa’s Max Murin is ranked 10th nationally. He’ll take on No. 7 Ridge Lovett

Murin and Lovett have split their last two meetings. Lovett beat Murin, 11-6, at the 2021 Big Ten Championships. Then, Murin downed Lovett, 5-2, at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Hawkeye sixth-year senior Michael Kemerer is ranked second in the country at 174 pounds. He’ll face Cornhusker junior Mikey Labriola, who is ranked sixth in the nation.

Kemerer won his only career matchup with Larbiola, 3-1, in 2020.

The marquee matchup of the dual will pit Iowa’s Jacob Warner and Nebraska’s Eric Schultz against each other. Warner is ranked fourth in the nation, and Schultz is rated third. Warner is 2-2 all-time against Schultz.

Overall, Nebraska has eight nationally ranked wrestlers in its starting lineup, while all ten of Iowa’s starters are rated.

The Hawkeyes may not have all their starters available for Sunday’s regular season finale.

No. 12 Drake Ayala, the Hawkeyes’ 125-pound true freshman, has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since Jan. 21.

Brands kept Ayala’s status up in the air ahead of Iowa’s showdown with Nebraska. Both Ayala and redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra are listed at 125 pounds on the Hawkeyes’ probable lineup.

“He made the trip to Texas [for ‘Bout at the Ballpark’],” Brands said of Ayala. “He’s been training ever since he went down. He’s as good as he can be. We’ll make a decision on Sunday on whether he goes or not.”