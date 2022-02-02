Iowa football notebook | Head coach Kirk Ferentz talks DEI committee, QB situation

Ferentz met with reporters at the Hansen Football Performance Center at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, his first press conference since after the Citrus Bowl.

University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz addressed reporters in the Hansen Football Performance Center’s All-America Room on Wednesday afternoon. After an opening statement that lasted more than 13 minutes, Ferentz took questions on a variety of topics for over half an hour, but the restructuring of his personal diversity, equity, and inclusion committee dominated the conversation.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported on Jan. 16 that Ferentz was dissolving the committee “as it currently stands” and “giving thought to how [he can] restructure the committee in a way that best serves [the] program going forward.”

On Jan. 17, The Des Moines Register gained access to a letter Ferentz sent to the parents of his players. The message emphasized that Ferentz was not entirely dissolving his committee. Rather, he was restructuring it because several members of the group wanted to step away. Ferentz also wrote that he felt like it was time to get some new voices and opinions on the committee.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ferentz clarified the dissolve-restructure terminology he used in the letter and email.

“We’ve been in existence, whatever it is, 16, 18 months, and a lot of hours spent,” Ferentz said. “Probably, in fairness to the guys on the committee, maybe a chance to give them a reprieve and get some fresh faces. I’m not quite sure where we’ll go, and there may be some repeat members if they volunteer and they’re open to it. But I think it’s like anything, sometimes a little change is good, and I want guys that are willing and not tired or fatigued.”

Ferentz added that scheduling conflicts have been an issue for committee members involved with professional football. As he pieces together the second iteration of his personal advisory committee, Ferentz said he will try to plan for that and avoid scheduling problems.

Ferentz also addressed now-public comments made by former committee chair Dave Porter, who played his last game as a Hawkeye in 2002. Porter told The Gazette he called for Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta to retire or step down. Porter claims the committee was dissolved because of his commentary.

“Well, everything could probably be communicated better,” Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday. “I don’t have any regrets about my communication. I haven’t heard any feedback, negative feedback from the people, and I’ve reached out to a couple guys individually. But I think the guys all kind of knew — I don’t want to say all, but a lot of guys knew where we were heading on this thing. I think they had a good sense of it.

“One thing about life, everybody has opinions, and it doesn’t make them facts, but everybody has opinions about things,” he added. “Smart people can decipher through and try to figure out what’s factual.”

Counting Porter, Kirk Ferentz’s original committee had 11 members, all of whom played at Iowa at different times: Jim Caldwell (1976), Leroy Smith (1991), Matt Bowen (1999), Aaron Kampman (2001), Colin Cole (2002), Robert Gallery (2003), Chigoze Ejiasi (2004), Christian Kirksey (2013), Jordan Lomax (2015), and Desmond King (2016).

Ferentz did not provide a timeline for his rebuild of the committee.

“When I’ve got it in my mind, that’s when we’re going to do it,” Ferentz said. ” … My first commitment is still to our players, and that’s the work of the committee is to make this a better environment for our players that are here. Those are the guys I’m most committed to. Our job is to give them a great environment.”

The committee was formed in Summer 2020 to help Ferentz address “racial disparities” in his football program. Former players, including offensive lineman James Daniels, pointed out those disparities in June 2020.

A group of 13 former Iowa football players also filed a lawsuit against the University of Iowa in 2020, alleging racially motivated discrimination. The plaintiffs seek $20 million in damages and the dismissal of Ferentz, Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and Iowa athletics director Gary Barta.

Ferentz received a contract extension Dec. 31, keeping him at Iowa through the 2029 season. Iowa Athletics announced the extension Jan. 14. He’ll be 74 when his contract expires. Ferentz will be paid $7 million annually under his new contract. He will have a base salary of $500,000 with $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and an annual $1 million longevity bonus.

Quarterback controversy continues

With its spring practice regimen beginning in just a few weeks, Iowa football has yet to release a depth chart or name a starting quarterback. The Hawkeyes traditionally release their spring practice depth chart in March.

Kirk Ferentz said he will have a formal quarterback competition this offseason. He added that now-senior Spencer Petras, now-junior Alex Padilla, and redshirt freshman Joey Labas will all compete for the Hawkeyes’ starting gig.

“I mean, everybody has a right to compete,” Ferentz said. “I’m anxious to see Joe compete, too … But yeah, we have to do better. There’s several positions, and everybody knows that, we have to do better if we’re going to move the ball and score points the way we want to. We don’t have to score 45 points a game.

“We’ve got makeable plays out there,” Ferentz added. “We’ve got to make them. We’ve got to throw it and we’ve got to catch it, and we’ve got to protect. That’s kind of where it is. We’ve got to make positive yards when we run the football. Doesn’t always have to be five, six, seven, but it’s got to be positive yards. Those negative yardage plays kill you, or dropped balls or makeable throws that we don’t make.”

Both Padilla and Petras started for the Hawkeyes in 2021. With the pair in command, Iowa ranked 10th in the Big Ten and 109th in the FBS in passing offense. There are only 130 FBS teams in the country.

Brian Ferentz’s job not in jeopardy

Despite the Hawkeyes’ struggles on offense this season, Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday that he is not looking to make a change at offensive coordinator before the 2022 season.

Under current offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who is Kirk’s son, Iowa’s offense ranked 110th in the nation in third down conversion percentage, 114th in pass completion percentage, 105th in first down offense, 122nd red zone offense, 102nd in total rush offense, 117th in team pass efficiency, and 121st in total offense in 2020.

The Hawkeyes’ poor showing has led some to criticize Brian Ferentz or call for his termination. Kirk Ferentz dispelled criticism and accusations of nepotism on Wednesday.

“It’s my judgment to decide if we’ve got the best people in the building,” Ferentz said. “That’s my obligation, my judgment. It’s my obligation to the program, most importantly to our players, and again, I feel really good about our staff. I think we’ve got a real capable staff, talented staff. We’re going to find solutions and get better, and that’s my responsibility as the head coach.”

Ferentz added that he intends to retain the entirety of his 2021 staff, unless any coaches leave Iowa for other jobs.