Former Hawkeye James Daniels calls out ‘racial disparities’ within Iowa football program

Daniels said on Twitter that Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long in the Iowa program.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players swarm the field before a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders 48-3.

Former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels Tweeted Friday night that there are racial disparities within the Iowa football program that must be addressed.

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Daniels Tweeted. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

Several other former Hawkeye football players responded to and agreed with what Daniels said.