Former Hawkeye James Daniels calls out ‘racial disparities’ within Iowa football program

Daniels said on Twitter that Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long in the Iowa program.

Iowa+head+coach+Kirk+Ferentz+watches+his+players+swarm+the+field+before+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Middle+Tennessee+State+University+on+Saturday%2C+September+28%2C+2019.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Blue+Raiders+48-3.

Megan Nagorzanski

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players swarm the field before a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders 48-3.

Robert Read, Sports Editor
June 5, 2020

Former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels Tweeted Friday night that there are racial disparities within the Iowa football program that must be addressed.

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Daniels Tweeted. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

Several other former Hawkeye football players responded to and agreed with what Daniels said.

Daniels previously said Wednesday that if Iowa decided to take a knee during the national anthem next season, it would bring a cultural change both to the program and the state.

This Tweet came after Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on a video conference that he would be in support of the team taking a knee during the anthem next season as long as everyone did it together.

“We want them to be uniform, whether it is their uniform, or the way they do things, the way they conduct themselves,” Ferentz said. “To me, there’s a certain game-day protocol, if you will. In conjunction with that, I’ve always kind of felt like the sports arena is not a time to shine a light on an individual cause or an individual thing. No matter what the topic might be, that’s kind of been my approach.

“As we move forward right now, I think it’s important that we’re all together. But, whether it’s appropriate or not in a sports venue, that’s a discussion to be had. And certainly when we come back, we’ll talk about that as a team as well. I guess if I were to frame it out, I guess my goal, or my hopes, as a coach, is whatever we decide to do, and if it’s pertaining to that particular thing, I would just like to see our team to be together. Everybody’s taking a knee, or everybody’s at attention. Either way. The big thing is to be together, to me, on game day and present a uniform appearance as a football team.”

This Tweet by Daniels was also met with support from former Hawkeyes.

Faith Ekakitie and other former Hawkeyes have specifically raised concern about Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

The Iowa Athletic Department has not commented on the Tweets made by former Hawkeye football players in recent days.

Facebook Comments