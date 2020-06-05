Former Hawkeye James Daniels calls out ‘racial disparities’ within Iowa football program
Daniels said on Twitter that Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long in the Iowa program.
June 5, 2020
Former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels Tweeted Friday night that there are racial disparities within the Iowa football program that must be addressed.
“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Daniels Tweeted. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”
There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.
— James Daniels (@jamsdans) June 6, 2020
Several other former Hawkeye football players responded to and agreed with what Daniels said.
Whoops👀👀 https://t.co/5Tc9j1nz9p
— Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) June 6, 2020
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/F9wYX17A3m
— Adam Gettis (@NotOnDuty__) June 6, 2020
Thank you James!! I remember when I used to wear my tank tops in the facility, I used to get called in the coaches office because I had too much tattoos and it wasn’t the “Iowa culture” or the “Iowa Way”. https://t.co/gYMtSDTMKR
— HaitianQ (@__haitianprince) June 6, 2020
— Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) June 6, 2020
I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves. As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time.
— Amani Hooker (@amanihooker37) June 6, 2020
Daniels previously said Wednesday that if Iowa decided to take a knee during the national anthem next season, it would bring a cultural change both to the program and the state.
If the team collectively decides to kneel, this will bring about a cultural change for both Iowa football and the state of Iowa which I believe is long overdue!!! https://t.co/o9L2BjnEue
— James Daniels (@jamsdans) June 4, 2020
This Tweet came after Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on a video conference that he would be in support of the team taking a knee during the anthem next season as long as everyone did it together.
“We want them to be uniform, whether it is their uniform, or the way they do things, the way they conduct themselves,” Ferentz said. “To me, there’s a certain game-day protocol, if you will. In conjunction with that, I’ve always kind of felt like the sports arena is not a time to shine a light on an individual cause or an individual thing. No matter what the topic might be, that’s kind of been my approach.
“As we move forward right now, I think it’s important that we’re all together. But, whether it’s appropriate or not in a sports venue, that’s a discussion to be had. And certainly when we come back, we’ll talk about that as a team as well. I guess if I were to frame it out, I guess my goal, or my hopes, as a coach, is whatever we decide to do, and if it’s pertaining to that particular thing, I would just like to see our team to be together. Everybody’s taking a knee, or everybody’s at attention. Either way. The big thing is to be together, to me, on game day and present a uniform appearance as a football team.”
This Tweet by Daniels was also met with support from former Hawkeyes.
Very long overdue. It’s time for change in that community https://t.co/BJJfXgnrjS
— Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) June 4, 2020
Courageous. I forever will be proud to be a Hawkeye and even more today because of your action. The same culture that breeds success does so at a cost to many of its players without acknowledgement or acceptance. As you say later, 7-5 instead of Big Ten Championships. https://t.co/liKQoHz7qb
— Rafael Eubanks (@thenativeone52) June 4, 2020
DO IT https://t.co/2iEfnnEcI2
— Colin Sandeman (@ColinSandeman) June 4, 2020
You know they don’t want to have that convo 👀 https://t.co/ZW4smEUM7G
— Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) June 4, 2020
Faith Ekakitie and other former Hawkeyes have specifically raised concern about Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.
Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it.
However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff. https://t.co/MuSRAfABbq
— Faith Ekakitie (@Faith_Joseph) June 5, 2020
lol strength n conditioning coach at Iowa CoAch DOYLE ask me did I gangbang in the offseason cause I ain’t run track or wrestle. Type shit is that. Pops was ready to kill em.
— Stephen B (@Recklezz___) June 4, 2020
Dude ass told me I couldn’t afford golf clubs 😂
— Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) June 4, 2020
*BLESS WITH OR WITHOUT IOWA*
But….BLACK PLAYERS HAVE BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY FOR FAR TOO LONG!!!! WE DEMAND A CHANGE!!!!
— HaitianQ (@__haitianprince) June 6, 2020
Starting with @coach_Doyle !!!!!!!!!!!!!
— HaitianQ (@__haitianprince) June 6, 2020
The Iowa Athletic Department has not commented on the Tweets made by former Hawkeye football players in recent days.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. In his freshman year, he covered the Iowa...