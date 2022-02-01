Hawks in the NFL | Super Bowl edition

Alaric Jackson, Jake Gervase, and Mike Daniels will all have a chance to play in the big game on Feb. 13.

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVI. The AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals will take on the NFC’s Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in LA on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Three former Iowa football players will have an opportunity to compete in the big game in about two weeks: Defensive back Jake Gervase, defensive lineman Mike Daniels, and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.

Gervase and Jackson are on the Rams’ roster. Gervase played at University of Iowa from 2014-18. Gervase amassed 153 tackles and seven interceptions as a Hawkeye.

The now-26-year-old led Iowa with 89 tackles in 2018. His efforts earned him an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Gervase has been with the Rams since 2019. He’s only made two career regular-season tackles — both of which came this year. Gervase recorded one tackle against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15 at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area. Then, he registered another against San Francisco on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Jackson played at the UI from 2016-20. In 2018 and 2019, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound now-23-year-old earned All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media.

This season is Jackson’s first in the NFL. He’s competed in four regular season games against the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans. The Rams have won every game Jackson has played in.

Both Gervase and Jackson signed with the Rams as undrafted free agents.

Daniels has been with the Bengals since 2020. He amassed 15 total tackles in 11 games played last year.

This season, Daniels has competed in just two contests. He’s picked up two tackles on the year.

Daniels has been in the NFL since 2012, when he was selected in the fourth round of the league draft by the Green Bay Packers. Daniels was a Packer from 2012-18. The 6-foot, 310-pound 32-year-old was signed by the Detroit Lions for a year in 2019.

Daniels has racked up 230 tackles, 30 sacks, one interception, and five pass deflections in 124 career NFL games. Daniels has started in 86 NFL games over the last 10 years.

RELATED: Hawkeyes in the NFL preview | Divisional Round playoff edition

Technically, the Bengals do have another Hawkeye on their roster. He just won’t be competing for a Super Bowl Feb. 13.

Cincinnati signed former Hawkeye offensive lineman Riley Reiff last offseason. Reiff started twelve games for the Bengals this year before he sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

Reiff has played 147 games over the course of his 10-year NFL career. He was picked 23rd in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The 6-foot-5, 313-pound now-33-year-old played for the Lions until 2016. From 2017-20, he was a Viking.

The Bengals placed Reiff on Injured Reserve on Dec. 16.

Reiff signed a one-year contract with the Bengals before the 2021-22 season began. So, he’ll be a free agent this offseason — barring any extension offers Cincinnati might throw at him.

Reiff and Daniels were teammates at the UI. Reiff played under Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz from 2008-11. Daniels did so from 2007-11.

Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC this year. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties and Cris Collinsworth will provide color commentary.

NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show will begin at noon on Feb. 13.