Point/Counterpoint | Who is the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s MVP?
Two DI staffers debate which wrestler is most valuable to the Hawkeyes.
February 1, 2022
Michael Kemerer
Senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer has been the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s most valuable asset this season.
Kemerer, who is ranked second in the nation at his weight, is 5-1 on the season. He sat out the Hawkeyes’ first few duals of the season — presumably to nurse some injuries.
Kemerer was undefeated in 2021-22 before he fell to Penn State’s Carter Starocci, 2-1 in overtime on Jan. 28.
“Grandpa Mike” is 1-2 all-time against Starocci. Kemerer beat Starocci in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Finals. Then, Starocci got the better of Kemerer in the 2021 NCAA Championship Finals.
If all goes according to plan this season, Starocci and Kemerer will meet twice in March.
Looking ahead to the postseason, Kemerer could be the Hawkeyes’ leading point-scorer at both the Big Ten and NCAA championships, especially if he beats Starocci twice.
Kemerer has been a valuable piece of the 2021-22 Hawkeyes off the mat too. With seven years of collegiate wrestling experience under his belt, the leadership and wisdom he can provide Iowa with is invaluable.
Kemerer’s won national and Big Ten championships with the Hawkeyes before. He’s also experienced what it’s like to miss time with an injury, as he sat out the entire 2018-19 season with knee and shoulder injuries.
Kemerer is the most seasoned athlete on the Hawkeyes’ roster at 25 years of age. I believe an old-timer like Kemerer can guide the Hawkeyes to another national championship this season.
Alex Marinelli
Before the 2021-22 season began, senior 125-pounder Spencer Lee was clearly the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s most valuable athlete.
Lee is a three-time national champion, two-time Hodge Trophy winner, four-time All-American, and two-time Big Ten Champion.
The Pennsylvanian announced Jan. 1 that he’d be having season-ending surgery to repair torn ACLs in his right and left knees.
With Lee out of the Hawkeyes’ lineup, who is Iowa’s new most valuable wrestler?
For me, the answer to that question is obviously senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli. “The Bull” has been pulling the Hawkeyes’ cart all season long.
On the mat, Marinelli is 14-1 this year. Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla dealt Marinelli his only loss of the season Jan. 21 in Columbus. Kharchla was rated seventh in the nation when he beat Marinelli. He’s since risen in Intermat’s individual rankings.
Marinelli has earned bonus points in seven of his matches this year. He’s registered two falls, three technical falls, and two wins via major decision.
Off the mat, Marinelli has been a leader for his team. He’s spoken to reporters on an almost-weekly basis this season.
When true freshman Drake Ayala picked up his first dual win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Marinelli took the post-match press conference podium with him. Before Jan. 9, Ayala had never participated in a formal press conference at the University of Iowa.
Marinelli can also frequently be spotted giving his teammates council before and after matches and practices.
Because of his success on the mat and his leadership off it, I believe Marinelli is Iowa’s most valuable wrestler this season.