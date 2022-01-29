Iowa women’s swim and dive falls short in tri-meet

The Hawkeyes lost to both Minnesota and Northwestern in Minneapolis this weekend.

Iowa’s Zoe Pawloski finishes the 100 yard butterfly against the University of Northern Iowa at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Pawloski finished fifth with a time of 1:04.73.

Iowa women’s swim and dive picked up two losses this weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.

Iowa lost to Minnesota, 299-41, and Northwestern, 295-43, in a triangular meet.

Junior swimmers Anna Pfieffer and Zoe Pawloski finished with season-bests in the 200-meter backstroke, recording times of 2 minutes and 5.18 seconds and 2:08.45, respectively.

Junior Kennedy Gilbertson also had a season-best in the 50-meter free with a 23.38-second time.

In diving, sophomore Claire Huntley posted an NCAA Zone qualifying score with 249.85 points in an exhibition platform event.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season in Minneapolis, falling to 0-7 in 2021-22.

Iowa failed to win an event against Minnesota and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes’ 258 and 253-point margin of defeat marked their worst losses of the 2021-22 season.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will have several weeks to prepare for the Big Ten Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 16.