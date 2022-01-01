Live updates | No. 15 Iowa takes on No. 22 Kentucky in the 2022 Citrus Bowl

Action between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats will kick off at 12 p.m.

The outside of Camping World Stadium is seen before the Hawkeyes and and Wildcats matchup in the Citrus Bowl at noon CST in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky will meet in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats have never played each other before.

Iowa and Kentucky have won the Citrus Bowl before. The Hawkeyes did so in 2005 and Wildcats won it in 2019.

Both Iowa and Kentucky have won their last three bowl games. The Hawkeyes have never won four bowl games consecutively. With a win Saturday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz would tie former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno for most bowl wins as a Big Ten head coach.

The Hawkeyes have won 15 straight nonconference games — the longest such streak in the nation. A victory would also ensure the Hawkeyes are the reigning champions of two bowl games at once. Iowa won the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, and the 2020 and 2021 Holiday Bowls were canceled because of COVID-19.

PREGAME: Iowa will be without its top weapon in the pass game Saturday. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson was not on the field for warmups before the game. HawkeyeReport.com’s Tom Kakert tweeted that Johnson was injured at practice earlier this week.

Half an hour before kickoff, Iowa Athletics confirmed Johnson would miss Saturday’s game for an issue that is not related to COVID-19.

Iowa did not announce a starting quarterback before Saturday’s game. Junior Spencer Petras, sophomore Alex Padilla, and true freshman Joey Labas all warmed up pregame.

Third-string quarterback Deuce Hogan and wide receiver Tyrone Tracy will not play in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl. Both of them entered the transfer portal earlier this season.

Iowa’s starting running back, Tyler Goodson, also will not participate in Saturday’s matinee. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft Dec. 10 and announced he’d be foregoing the Hawkeyes’ bowl game.

Senior Ivory Kelly-Martin and redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams will fill in for Goodson.

The offensive linemen running with Iowa’s first-stringers in pregame warmups are juniors Jack Plumb and Tyler Linderbaum, redshirt freshmen Mason Richman and Connor Colby, and senior Kyler Schott.