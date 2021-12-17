UIHC Boyd Tower fire started by burning leaves near generator exhaust stack

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire at the Boyd Tower in the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics and extinguished it on Friday morning. The fire did not cause any damage or injuries.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is displayed on Wednesday, April 7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa City Department of Public Safety reported that a fire at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ Boyd Tower was started after a pile of leaves near a generator exhaust stack caught fire on Friday morning.

The fire, which has been extinguished, began on the third-floor penthouse of the tower, where crews found ignited leaves, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.

No one was hurt and no damage was done to the building, although smoke entered the first and second floor hallways, the release said. UIHC’s personnel helped ventilate both floors with the building’s HVAC system

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the Iowa City Fire Department was called to a possible fire at the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics’ Boyd Tower on the west side of campus.

The department was called at around 11:02 a.m. and arrived on the scene within four minutes of leaving.

The Coralville and North Liberty fire departments and the Johnson County Ambulance Service were also on the scene, according to the release.