Iowa City Fire Department extinguishes elevator fire at UIHC

At 11:16 a.m. Friday morning, a fire broke out at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ Boyd Tower elevator. Following an initial Hawk Alert, a second came a half-hour later, saying the fire was extinguished.

An elevator fire was reported in the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics’ Boyd Tower on the west side of campus on Friday.

Hayley Bruce, assistant director for communications and external relations for the UI’s Department of Public Safety, said in an email to The Daily Iowan that the fire was extinguished by the Iowa City Fire Department after a second Hawk Alert was issued.

A Hawk Alert warned people in the area at 11:16 a.m. this morning. The message instructed people to avoid the area. People in the building were instructed to evacuate the building while the fire was being extinguished.

At 11:46 a.m. the university’s department of public safety released another alert informing the campus community that the fire had been extinguished and it was safe to resume normal activities in the area.

The alerts did not say what caused the fire or how long it had been burning. The Boyd Tower is located on Newton Road.