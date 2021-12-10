Fire Marshal investigating possible cause of fire at Iowa City home
A fire at an Iowa City home resulted in $15,000 is damages and one hospitalization. Iowa City’s Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
December 10, 2021
The cause of a structure fire that occurred early Friday morning is still being investigated by Iowa City’s Fire Marshal.
The fire was reported at 1111 Saint Clement St., where it caused $15,000 in damages in the kitchen. One individual was transported to the hospital and no deaths were reported.
A release from the Iowa City Fire Department states that units arrived to fight the fire in under three minutes and the fire was controlled after 10 minutes.