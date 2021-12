No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan fans held tailgate parties before the Big Ten Championship game outside of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Iowa has upset Michigan when Michigan is ranked No. 2 twice. Michigan leads the all time series, 42-15.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines face off at 7:17 P.M. Standard Central Time.