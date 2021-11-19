Miller-Meeks endorsed by other Republican members of Iowa’s congressional delegation

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is seeking reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District.

Jerod Ringwald

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, announces she is seeking reelection in Iowa’s 1st congressional district during a press conference at Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Miller-Meeks said a goal is to win by more than six votes in 2022 after defeating Rita Hart by a slim margin in the 2020 general election. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Natalie Dunlap, Politics Editor
November 19, 2021

A week after announcing she will seek reelection in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, has received support from other Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation. 

Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst both endorsed the freshman congresswoman. 

 

Ernst said she was proud to support Miller-Meeks as a fellow veteran. 

“Mariannette has a never-quit attitude and brings Iowa common sense to Congress. She’s a veteran, a doctor, and a public servant,” said Grassley, who has been part of Iowa’s congressional delegation since 1975.  

Rep. Ashley Hinson, another first-term representative from Iowa, endorsed Miller-Meeks on Friday. 

 

“Mariannette is a fighter through and through, and I’m proud to fight for Iowa families alongside her in Congress and to ensores her campaign,” Hinson said. 

Miller-Meeks is seeking reelection in the 1st Congressional District in 2022. Though she doesn’t currently live there, the majority of her current constituents do. 

Miller-Meeks is facing a primary challenge from Quad Cities veteran and business owner Kyle Kuehl. Democrat Christina Bohannan, a state representative from Iowa City, is also seeking the 1st District seat.

In 2020 she won her seat by six voters. She spent 24 years in the Army as a private, nurse, and doctor and served as the Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health from 2010 to 2014. She represented Senate District 41 for a partial term before resigning to serve in the U.S. Congress.

