Miller-Meeks endorsed by other Republican members of Iowa’s congressional delegation
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is seeking reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District.
November 19, 2021
A week after announcing she will seek reelection in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, has received support from other Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst both endorsed the freshman congresswoman.
Ernst said she was proud to support Miller-Meeks as a fellow veteran.
“Mariannette has a never-quit attitude and brings Iowa common sense to Congress. She’s a veteran, a doctor, and a public servant,” said Grassley, who has been part of Iowa’s congressional delegation since 1975.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, another first-term representative from Iowa, endorsed Miller-Meeks on Friday.
“Mariannette is a fighter through and through, and I’m proud to fight for Iowa families alongside her in Congress and to ensores her campaign,” Hinson said.
Miller-Meeks is seeking reelection in the 1st Congressional District in 2022. Though she doesn’t currently live there, the majority of her current constituents do.
Miller-Meeks is facing a primary challenge from Quad Cities veteran and business owner Kyle Kuehl. Democrat Christina Bohannan, a state representative from Iowa City, is also seeking the 1st District seat.
In 2020 she won her seat by six voters. She spent 24 years in the Army as a private, nurse, and doctor and served as the Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health from 2010 to 2014. She represented Senate District 41 for a partial term before resigning to serve in the U.S. Congress.