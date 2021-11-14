Iowa City Councilor Janice Weiner to announce Iowa Senate run

Weiner will run in Sen. Joe Bolkcom’s district. Bolkcom recently announced his plans to retire.

Janice Weiner confirmed to The Daily Iowan that she will be running for a seat in the Iowa Senate in the 2022 election.

While an official announcement has not been made, Weiner told the DI of her upcoming campaign through an email and phone call.

Weiner is currently serving her first four-year term on the Iowa City City Council, which began in Jan. 2020 and is set to end in Jan. 2024.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City announced that he will not be seeking reelection in 2022. Weiner will be running in the newly drawn Iowa Senate District 45, the district Bolkcom would be up for election in.

The current councilor has updated her “Janice for City Council” Facebook page to “Janice for Senate” in a soft launch of her campaign. She said she plans to announce her election campaign sometime this week.

Weiner has been a lifelong Iowa City resident and is a retired U.S. foreign service officer.