Iowa Sen. Joe Bolkcom will not seek reelection in 2022

The six-term senator will end his tenure in the Iowa Legislature.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City answers a question during the Eastern Iowa Legislative Forum hosted by The Daily Iowan at the Iowa City Public Library on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The forum surrounded topics including education, state budget, medicare, and environmental issues. (Jenna Galligan/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, will not seek reelection to his seat in 2022.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust, guidance, and strong support I have received from the people of Iowa City and Johnson County,” Bolkcom said in a press release Thursday.

Bolkcom represents Iowa’s 43rd Senate District, which covers most of Iowa City. He was first elected to the senate in 1998.

In 2022, Bolkcom, who lives on Oakes Drive in Iowa City, would be in Iowa’s newly-drawn 45th Senate District, which covers much of the same area.

He is the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and works on the Human Resources, Judiciary, Rules and Administration, and Ways and Means committees. He was previously an assistant majority leader when Democrats controlled the Senate.

Bolkcom is the outreach and community education director for the UI Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research. He previously served six years on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.