Live updates | No. 22 Iowa football team faces Northwestern

After dropping back-to-back games, the Hawkeyes are seeking to get back in the win column against the Wildcats at Ryan Field.

Iowa Running Back Tyler Goodson makes a touchdown during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20. Goodson’s was the second touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 22 Iowa football team is seeking its first win in a month while taking on Northwestern in a Saturday night matchup at Ryan Field.

The Hawkeyes (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) have dropped back-to-back games by double digits (to Purdue and Wisconsin) after starting the season 6-0. This week, Iowa is hoping to avenge last season’s loss to Northwestern (3-5, 1-4), who rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win, 21-20, last year at Kinnick Stadium. The Wildcats have won the Big Ten West in two of the last three years, including last season.

DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Chris Werner are in the press box in Evanston covering the game. Follow them, the live blog below, and @dipregame for updates throughout the day. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:05 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Pregame — Iowa cornerbacks Riley Moss and Terry Roberts made the trip but are not in uniform. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this week that both players were doubtful to play. Another player who was doubtful to play — No. 2 running back Ivory Kelly-Martin — is in uniform and going through pregame warmups. The senior is working through a couple “issues with his feet,” Ferentz said.

Defensive end Deontae Craig is also in uniform for the Hawkeyes after missing the past two games.

The starting offensive line appears to be the same as last week. From left to right: Mason Richman, Kyler Schott, Tyler Linderbaum, Connor Colby, and Jack Plumb.

Coin toss — Iowa won the coin toss and elected to defer its choice to the second half. Northwestern will start with the ball.