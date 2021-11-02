Bruce Teague and Megan Alter elected to at-large seats, Harmsen elected to District B on City Council

Iowa City’s mayor will continue to represent the city on the council, and he’ll be joined by newcomers Megan Alter and Shawn Harmsen.

Bruce Teague introduces himself at a watch party for Iowa City City Council candidate Bruce Teague at Caring Hands & More Multi-Generational Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Teague is running for an at-large seat on the Iowa City City Council.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague won reelection to the Iowa City City Council, joined by newcomers Megan Alter and Shawn Harmsen.

Teague and Alter won at-large seats on the council, and Harmsen ran unopposed to represent District B, which is currently represented by outgoing councilor Susan Mims.

As of 8:21 p.m. with all Iowa City precincts reporting, Teague received 6,740 votes, Alter received 5,524, and other at-large candidate Jason Glass received 2,504.

Teague was first elected to the council in a special election in 2018 and was elected by the council as mayor in 2020. At the start of next year, the council will hold a vote to either keep Teague as mayor or select a new mayor.

Alter has been living in the Iowa City community for 25 years after moving from New York. She is a resident of the South District and attended the University of Iowa. She will be taking the seat of Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih, who did not run for reelection.

All three candidates ran on the platform of bringing affordable housing to Iowa City.

Alter decided to run a second time because of the racial injustice she saw two summers ago. She said that the COVID-19 pandemic created social in a previous interview with The Daily Iowan.

Teague sought reelection to continue the work he had started during his first term. His campaign focused on climate action and advancing the Black Lives Matter movement. Many supporters of his echoed his campaign message of continuing the work he started in his first term.

This is an evolving story, please check back for updates.

Emily Delgado, Ryan Hansen, Anthony Neri, and Sam Knupp contributed to this article.