Iowa football team drops to No. 19 in Associated Press poll
The Hawkeyes lost to the Badgers, 27-7, on Saturday in Madison.
October 31, 2021
The Iowa football team dropped 10 spots to No. 19 in the Week 10 Associated Press poll after losing to Wisconsin, 27-7, in Madison on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation after beating Penn State to move to 6-0 on the season, but now sit at 6-2 after back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. Iowa no longer controls its destiny to a Big Ten West title. Georgia remains the unanimous top-ranked team in this week’s poll. Michigan State (No. 5) is the top-ranked team in the Big Ten.
Below is the full poll.
POLL ALERT: Michigan State jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Wake Forest joins top 10 for 1st time, Houston enters rankings, same top four.
Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/1UnLucV9H1 pic.twitter.com/xSJkkbfIUS
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 31, 2021