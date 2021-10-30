Photos: No. 9 Iowa football vs. Wisconsin

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
October 30, 2021

slideshow001
Gallery|39 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa enters the field before a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 27-7.
Facebook Comments