UI fall enrollment slips, continuing four-year decline

The Old Capitol building is seen on March, 6, 2021.

The University of Iowa reported another year of decreasing enrollment rates — making four years of falling enrollment since fall 2017.

Total student enrollment decreased by 394 since fall 2020, according to a press release provided by UI Director of Media Relations Anne Bassett.

The total enrollment of 31,206 students is comprised of:

21,608 undergraduates

6,415 Graduate students

1,886 Professional students

1,297 Postgraduate scholars

The university’s report said this fall’s decrease in enrollment has allowed the opportunity to maintain a low student-to-faculty ratio and strong support services.

Combatting these decreasing rates in students, the UI said it has developed goals for enrollment with both first-year and returning students in mind.

The Class of 2025 is the most academically accomplished incoming UI class in history, the release said, with an average high school grade point average of 3.81.

“For the fifth year in a row, the university’s fall incoming undergraduate class has topped previous records in achievement with an average high school grade-point average of 3.81,” Bassett said.

This is a 0.03 to 0.05 point increase in previous high school grade point averages as the average for the class of 2024 and 2023 were 3.78 and 3.76, according to a statement from the UI.

Kevin Kregel, executive vice president and provost, said in a statement that the class of 2025 has already demonstrated resilience during a challenging time.

“We look forward to making sure they have the extraordinary opportunities they deserve, and supporting them as they pursue their goals,” Kregel said.

The UI reported that about 19 percent of the class are first-generation students and 22 percent of the class identify as a minority.

About 60 percent of the class are Iowa residents, the release said, coming from 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Non-Iowa students come from 45 different U.S. states and 40 countries. About 1 percent of the class are international students.

Sarah Hansen, vice president for student life, said in a statement on Iowa Now that the UI will support the students in the class as they pursue their academic and co-curricular passions.

“We will continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 as Hawkeyes always do — together,” Hansen said.