Johnson County requires masks in county buildings

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday to require masks in county buildings until Oct. 12.

The Johnson County Health and Human Services building at 855 South Dubuque Street.

Masks are required effective immediately in Johnson County buildings as the county experiences high levels of community COVID-19 transmission.

The requirement, which will continue until Oct. 12, follows the Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session meeting Wednesday where they discussed the proposal.

The Johnson County Attorney’s office and public health department officials recommended the mask requirement to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the county during the work session, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

Iowa City required mask-wearing in city buildings effective Aug. 6 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a substantial level of transmission in Johnson County.

Regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, the CDC says everyone should wear masks in areas of substantial or high transmission, based on July 27 guidance.

County buildings were reopened to the public on May 10, with no mask requirement at the time.