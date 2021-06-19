Iowa baseball’s Wallace named ABCA/Rawlings second-team All-American
Junior pitcher Trenton Wallace served as Iowa’s Friday night starter, going 7-1 on the mound in the 2020-21 season.
June 19, 2021
Iowa baseball pitcher Trenton Wallace was named an ABCA/Rawlings second-team All-American, the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sports Group announced Saturday.
This is Wallace’s second All-American honor as he earned second-team All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball on June 14.
He is the ninth Hawkeye under head coach Rick Heller to garner All-America recognition, and the second Iowa pitcher to earn two honors in one season — Tyler Peyton achieved the feat in 2015.
In the 2020-21 season, Wallace also earned Midwest First-Team All-Region, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, and Big Ten first-team honors.
As Iowa’s Friday night starter, Wallace went 7-1 on the mound with a 2.34 ERA. He notched a league-leading 106 strikeouts and posted eight quality starts.
Wallace’s 106 strikeouts in 2020-21 are second on the Hawkeye single-season leaderboard, trailing only Jim Magrane’s 110 strikeouts in 1999.
Wallace is pitching in the MLB Prospect League this summer, on the Trenton Thunder in Trenton, New Jersey.
