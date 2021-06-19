Iowa baseball’s Wallace named ABCA/Rawlings second-team All-American

Junior pitcher Trenton Wallace served as Iowa’s Friday night starter, going 7-1 on the mound in the 2020-21 season.

Iowa starting pitcher Trenton Wallace throws a pitch in the rain during a baseball game between Iowa and Illinois on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Duane Banks Field. The senior made his final start at Duane Banks Field, pitching six innings and allowing one run to cross the plate. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 4-2.

Iowa baseball pitcher Trenton Wallace was named an ABCA/Rawlings second-team All-American, the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sports Group announced Saturday.

This is Wallace’s second All-American honor as he earned second-team All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball on June 14.

He is the ninth Hawkeye under head coach Rick Heller to garner All-America recognition, and the second Iowa pitcher to earn two honors in one season — Tyler Peyton achieved the feat in 2015.

In the 2020-21 season, Wallace also earned Midwest First-Team All-Region, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, and Big Ten first-team honors.

As Iowa’s Friday night starter, Wallace went 7-1 on the mound with a 2.34 ERA. He notched a league-leading 106 strikeouts and posted eight quality starts.

Wallace’s 106 strikeouts in 2020-21 are second on the Hawkeye single-season leaderboard, trailing only Jim Magrane’s 110 strikeouts in 1999.

Wallace is pitching in the MLB Prospect League this summer, on the Trenton Thunder in Trenton, New Jersey.