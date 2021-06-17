University of Iowa approves seven projects for P3 funding

More than $12 million will fund the seven projects. The projects address equity in education and health, data access, and research efforts.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa granted funding for seven projects through the public-private partnership known as P3, distributing more than $12 million total.

According to a press release from the UI, a campuswide call to submit projects in February resulted in 45 letters of intent. The Strategy Team, which manages the P3 program, invited 10 projects to submit full proposals. After vetting those projects, the team recommended seven of them for funding.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the public-private partnership was developed after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds advised the state Board of Regents in a letter to Regent President Mike Richards to “leverage their assets — tangible and intangible — to further invest in higher education.”

In April, the DI reported proposals that further values outlined in the UI’s strategic plan — student success and engagement; research and discovery; and diversity, equity, and inclusion — will be prioritized by the university.

The approved projects address equity in college and in health care settings; creating a framework for student success on campus; career exploration; increased access to health science data; and strengthening and expanding various research at the UI.

“Each of these projects not only will advance the university’s strategic plan, but represents a collaborative effort unlike any we have ever seen at Iowa,” UI Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel said in a press release. “Each project spans multiple colleges and units, and each project lead demonstrated a high level of dedication to ensuring their proposal would benefit as many parts of campus as possible.”