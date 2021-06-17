Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague to formally announce reelection after first term

Teague has served Iowa City’s local government since 2018 but lived in the city since his adolescence.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague addresses the crowd at an Iowa City City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague will be running for reelection after leading the Iowa City City Council for one term.

Teague will announce his candidacy Thursday night at the Iowa City Juneteenth Block Party at Chauncey Swan Park before festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.

After moving to Iowa City at 17-years-old, he graduated from Iowa City West High in 1993.

Teague later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Iowa in 2001 and a nursing degree from Kirkwood Community College in 2002, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

Before running for office, Teague founded Caring Hands & More, a generational health care agency in Iowa City.

Teague won a city council seat in the 2018 special election and was sworn in as mayor in 2020.