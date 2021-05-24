Trending+Game+Providers+Outside+the+GamStop

Game providers are brands that made online gambling possible and popular. Yes, there are many brands that allow you to play their games despite your GamStop self-exclusion. Below, we are going to explain the best ones – featured at https://casinogap.org/ and aren’t on GamStop. These are the biggest names in the industry so they definitely deserve your attention.

Evolution Gaming

If you like live dealer games, and we believe you do, Evolution Gaming is the brand to check out. They have been with us since 2006 and they have been making amazing live dealer games on a regular basis. Add the fact there are many games to choose from and you can deduce why this company is so special.

Their games are modern, sophisticated, and come with tons of detail. They also run on smartphones which is always a nice thing to have. There is no need to add that their games are paired with some of the best and most prestigious licences obtained from gambling authorities.

The casinos where you can find Evolution Gaming games usually share two things. The first one is the overall quality of the games and the gambling experience. Secondly, you can find VIP versions of the game that are ideal for high rollers and those who want to gamble with high investments.

NetEnt

You may have heard of the Starburst slot. This is one of the most popular slots of all time and one that usually comes with free spins. You can get free spins and deposit match bonuses that apply to this game at almost all online casinos. Well, that slot is developed by NetEnt. It is one of the most advanced software developers out there and one that comes with an amazing portfolio. They have been developing slots, table, and live dealer games. The company has headquarters in Sweden but also has studios in Malta from where live dealer games are streamed in high-definition.

We must add that NetEnt is considered one of the biggest and the most desirable software developers. They have been making excellent games for ages and they are known for stunning graphics, appealing features, and high RTP. All of this made the brand something all GamStop players want and need to experience.

Another advantage we must include is the fact their slots can be based on popular movies or TV shows. For example, we have a slot called Jumanji. All of these games have symbols that are borrowed from the movies or TV shows and a user interface that matches the main theme.

BetSoft

BetSoft is a popular and common brand that is available to all GamStop users. They have been making table games and of course online slots. When we are mentioning slots, we must add that their games are some of the best and the most advanced in the industry. Their 3D slots are special and can be considered as some of the best games a gambler can enjoy on a daily basis. Add the fact you can easily find a casino with their games and you can see why this brand is on the list.

If you like video poker, this software developer is once again something to look for. What this means is that they have been working on the best video poker games for a few years and you can see that regardless of which version you decide to play. The brand has been working on porting the games from Flash to HTML5 platforms for a few years and all new games work on all devices.

Microgaming

Many if not all of you have heard of Microgaming. The reason is actually very simple. This is the oldest and the best-known software developer. They actually developed the first online casino. The company has been present since 1994 and it is the biggest and the most popular across the world. They hold licenses from MGA and also UKGC. In addition, they are known for fairness, high RTP that is usually between 96% and 97%. This is above average.

The games they make are stunning and more importantly, versatile. We can see countless slots, table games, lotteries, live dealer games and so much more. In a nutshell, they cover over 450 casinos and offer more than 850 games. Keep in mind that these numbers change as we speak. First of all, most new casinos will want to adopt Microgaming due to the advantages the brand offers. Secondly, the company has been developing new games on a regular basis so more and more games will be available any time soon.

Most of the games they have developed are compatible with mobile phones. The games are usually developed in HTML5 technology that allows them to be used on any, internet-capable device. Microgaming offers Java and Flash games as well, but they are rare these days.

Conclusion

All GamStop players can easily find a game from one of these software developers, load a game they like, and enjoy. These are the best, the largest, and the most versatile companies in the world of gambling and they deserve your affection. Pick the one you like the most.