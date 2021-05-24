International travel to resume following pre-pandemic guidelines for faculty and staff

University of Iowa faculty and staff will no longer be required to obtain special approval and routing for international travel, though student travel is still restricted.

The Old Capitol building is seen on March, 6, 2021. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

University of Iowa faculty and staff will start following pre-pandemic international travel requirements beginning June 1, and will no longer be required to obtain special approval and routing, according to a COVID-19 campus update sent on Monday.

International travel is still restricted for students, though they may submit a high-risk travel proposal to International Programs for consideration. Undergraduate study abroad program enrollments will not be approved for departures through August 1.

This policy change is one of several issued by the UI and state Board of Regents in the last week that loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

Regents President Mike Richards lifted the state of emergency at institutions on May 20, and announced that masks are optional on campuses, with a few exceptions, including in health care settings and while using transportation such as Cambus.

The UI and regents have previously stated vaccines are encouraged, but not required, for students, staff, and faculty.

Spokespeople Josh Lehman, from the Board of Regents, and Hayley Bruce, from the UI, confirmed with The Daily Iowan that their position still stands, following an announcement from Indiana University that they will be mandating the vaccine for the fall of 2021.

“Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience,” read the statement from Indiana University.

Richards said in his May 20 statement that institutions are expected to return to pre-pandemic student life and opportunities for the fall 2021 semester, but institutions cannot impose vaccine requirements for students, faculty and staff, with the exception of University of Iowa Health Care.