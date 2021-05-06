Opinion | A reflection after an academic year completed during the COVID-19 pandemic

After completing a year of my undergraduate degree during a global pandemic, I’ve never been more grateful for an academic year to be over.

I was in my violin seminar on March 11, 2020 when we received the email that the University of Iowa suspended in-person classes for two weeks following spring break. As my studiomate’s and my phones lit up with the announcement we knew that was bound to come, a part of us suddenly felt scared by the uncertainty of the future.

It was the same day that I had my last full orchestra rehearsal for over a year. It was the same week that I was in the Daily Iowan newsroom for only the second time before the early stage of my career shifted into a remote setting.

As we approached closer to that Friday the pit in my stomach grew larger as my friends and I came to the dreaded realization: we weren’t coming back. Our freshman year was over.

Over a year later, I am almost halfway complete with my undergraduate degree. So far, the majority of it has been completed in a pandemic world.

It hasn’t been easy to say the least.

I knew going into the fall 2020 semester that things would be different. But I didn’t realize how different — or difficult — until I returned to campus after almost being away for five months.

Fifty-person rehearsals with stand partners and shared music and live performances in a full concert hall turned into split-up ensembles and pre-recorded concerts that were streamed online. Working in what was a hustle and bustle newsroom was now Zoom meetings in my apartment living room and writing content sometimes from my bed.

As the first semester continued, I found myself getting frustrated with the situation. Administrative decisions from refusing to move to a 100-percent online format despite a spike of more than 500 COVID-19 cases to canceling spring break made me want to scream.

But it wasn’t just my academics that made it difficult. I learned that the world was more unkind than I thought when I experienced racism from being labeled as a virus.

The academic challenges and lack of empathy for the community made it a perfect recipe for what could be called an emotional rollercoaster.

So when I was finally able to return home for the winter break, I felt like I could take a second to finally breathe. But I also knew I was only halfway done, and it probably wasn’t going to be any easier second semester.

I started the following semester stepping into the role as opinions editor, where I learned what it meant to be a real leader with real lessons — I may not be at my best, I still had to give 100 percent to those around me.

While I had gotten used to a pandemic college experience, this semester had its challenges from learning how to be a leader to completing 16 weeks of school with no break.

I know the pandemic isn’t over yet, and it won’t be for a while. In fact, I somehow have more online classes for next fall than I do now. But we made it through one of the toughest parts. I have never felt so burned out, and I have never been so relieved for an academic year to be over.

I don’t know what next year will look like. But I’m hoping that as I have received my second dose of the vaccine and as others do as well, things will be different than they were last year.

But I know I will be making music and taking part in telling stories for the Iowa City community. I’m excited to see where the UI School of Music Orchestral program goes under a new director and to continue leading the opinions team while also stepping into the role as Amplify editor.

But before I start looking ahead, I’m going to sit back like many of my friends are and take the moment to just be grateful we made it through the 2020-2021 academic year.

