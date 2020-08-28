UI reports 507 self-reported positive COVID-19 cases this week

The UI reported on Friday that 500 additional cases have been reported, seven days after the total was 111.

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

The University of Iowa reported 500 new cases of COVID-19 were self-reported during the first week of classes, bringing the total in the last two weeks to 607 students, faculty, and staff who’ve reported testing positive for the virus.

The UI first released the number of positive cases Aug. 21 — 111 employees and students had reported testing positive for the virus.

Nineteen students infected with the virus are currently in self-isolation in the residence halls, while another 40 residence hall students who have potentially been exposed are in quarantine. Eleven University of Iowa employees have self-reported cases of COVID-19.

The UI will continue releasing COVID-19 case counts every Friday, and the letter said that students who are also UI employees will be counted as students only to avoid being double-counted.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Thursday ordering all bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs, and other establishments that sell alcoholic beverages in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk, and Story counties remain closed to the public until Sept. 20., in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 as Iowa continues to see a rise in cases.

This proclamation allows establishments that make at least 50 percent of their revenue from food sales to stay open and sell alcohol until 10 p.m. as long as they follow other safety guidelines.

In its campus message, the UI wrote that if the positive case rate does not begin to flatten next week, administrators will “consider additional actions.”

“These actions by the governor do not absolve any of us from our personal responsibilities,” the letter said. “…[additional] actions will be taken in coordination with the Johnson County Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Board of Regents, State of Iowa.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 860 people throughout the state tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 49 percent of which were between 18 and 40 years of age. 61 percent of these cases were symptomatic, while 13 percent were asymptomatic.