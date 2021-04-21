Environmental Coalition pushes for pesticide-free campus

While Iowa City is no longer using pesticides to kill dandelions in its city parks, the University of Iowa continues to spray pesticides on campus.

As the weather warms and students lounge on the grassy areas around campus – small signs warning of recent pesticide use can be seen on the Pentacrest lawn. The small signs have caused frustrations among the Environmental Coalition on campus, who are pushing for more transparency around the University of Iowa’s use of pesticides, and their eventual ban.

Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that restricted-use pesticides, which are classified by the Environmental Protection Agency as not available for purchase by the general public, are not permitted on the UI campus.

“Facilities Management has a long history of careful planning and proactive measures, developed with consideration for health and safety, that greatly reduce the overall use of product application.”

Lehnertz also wrote that landscape, including healthy campus turf, has long been recognized by the University of Iowa as providing a significant welcoming atmosphere, supporting recruiting, and facilitating the use of outdoor spaces for a variety of activities during the seasons.

“The majority of UI campus turf is organically maintained through healthy turf practices like mowing, aeration, and dethatching,” he wrote.

The landscape teams will continually review practices and products while balancing the varied needs of the campus, Lehnertz wrote, and will be calling together a task force to collect and discuss input from various campus groups as so many have a stake in the appearance and care of the UI campus as well as a strong commitment to sustainable practices.

“Any changes to our current turf management practices or next steps will be made in this shared governance context,” he wrote.

Emily Manders, co-president of the University of Iowa Environmental Coalition, finds it frustrating that the university has refused to listen to conversations about pesticide use.

“Iowa has one of the worst states with the worst water quality in the United States, and with pesticides it drifts off into the river and we are just making the water quality way worse,” she said.

One insecticide the UI recorded being used in 2018 is a neonicotinoid, neonicotinoid imidacloprid, which the European Union put a blanket ban on in 2018 for harm that they cause to bees.

Unintentional human exposure to certain neconics can cause developmental or neurological effects and symptoms like memory loss and finger tremors, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group.

One main component of the Environmental Coalition’s efforts is more transparency about the health effects of pesticides.

“A lot of the workers who are applying these pesticides, are they having the proper gear to make sure that they are not exposed or have any long-term effects from these pesticides?” she said. “Do these workers know what they are spraying and how it can affect them?”

Manders feels the knowledge of pesticides on campus for both students and employees is limited and that most people do not know what they are getting into.

With students out and about on the grass as the temperatures get warmer, she said the university is legally required to put up a sign that says a certain area has been sprayed. However, Manders said the signs are so small and unevenly distributed amongst the grass, they are often not seen.

“When the [University Environmental Coalition] sent out a mass email about pesticides I received an email back about someone who saw a campus tour group sitting on the grass the day of or the day after they sprayed it,” she said.

In order to promote the education surrounding pesticides, Manders said the coalition is asking the university to create a plan that leads to the eventual total ban of pesticides on campus. They are also hoping to establish a HAWK Alert that notifies students when and what areas are being sprayed.

This is an alert that Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa already have, she said.

Since the university pesticides report released a few months ago detailing what pesticides were being used, Manders said the Environmental Coalition made an entire social media series about each pesticide and what the health impacts are.

“I recommend reading up about pesticides and the possible effects it has on wildlife and human health,” she said as a way for students to become more involved.

“Our big thing is realizing that not everyone knows that much about pesticides or should be expected to know that much about pesticides, and we just want to break it down and make it more manageable for the average person to know,” Manders said.

The City of Iowa City wrote in a recent press release that the Parks and Recreation department does not spray pesticides to remove chemicals.

Tyler Baird, superintendent of parks and forestry for the Iowa City Parks and Recreations department said the city has not actually sprayed to remove Dandelions for quite a while for a few reasons.

The city’s Parks and Recreation policy towards pesticides states that these chemicals are only used when other options have failed, and only to removed noxious weeds – vegetation that poses a safety risk and are invasive species.

“Mechanical techniques (hand weeding, mowing/trimming, over-seeding and mulching) and landscape design techniques (such as prairie-style and new perennial design) are used to reduce the need for vegetation control chemical use,” the website states.

“It limits the amount of pesticides or herbicides that are out there in our parks which creates safer places to play,” he said.

Baird said when certain chemicals are sprayed for dandelions, there is a re-entry period where people have to stay off the area for a certain amount of time, something that he said is problematic with parks, as people are always coming and going.

Dandelions are a large food source for the bee population, since there are not a lot of other things blooming this time of year, according to the press release from the city.

“Just in general it is about being good stewards of the land and not spraying for things that are maybe considered a nuisance but are not really an invasive species or something that is going to degrade the habitat of the park,” Baird said.