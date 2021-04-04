Iowa soccer falls in regular season finale, 1-0, to Nebraska

The Hawkeyes outshot the Cornhuskers on the road Saturday.

Iowa Midfielder Hailey Rydberg runs the ball down the field during the Iowa Soccer senior day game against Purdue on Mar. 28, 2021 at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa defeated Purdue 1-0.

Iowa soccer ended its regular season Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to Nebraska at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes end the regular season with a 2-8-1 record.

One goal from Nebraska was enough to put away the Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers got on the board halfway through the first half with a goal from freshman Gwen Lane. The goal in the 22nd minute was the first of her career.

Iowa created an abundance of chances, berating Nebraska with 22 total shots goal. The Cornhuskers had only nine total but that proved to be enough for them.

This wasn’t the first time the Hawkeyes outshot an opponent but lost.

With the shot totals Saturday, Iowa has now outshot its opponents in six of the 11 games this season. Junior Hailey Rydberg led the Hawkeyes with six total shots, bringing her season total to 29 — a team-high. Junior Samantha Tawharu took five shots, freshman Meike Ingles and redshirt junior Josie Durr each took four.

Freshman goalkeeper Macy Enneking stood out in her four and a half games. She has given up two goals in 412:03 minutes this season. Enneking held opponents to one score twice and has shutout two more.

Three players played the entirety of the contest Saturday — freshman Rielee Fetty, freshman Aleisha Ganief, and senior Diane Senkowski. Fetty has seven total complete games on the season, and Ganief and Senkowski have five.

With the regular season concluded, Iowa will return to the pitch Thursday in the Big Ten Regional Weekend at Illinois.