University of Iowa to keep four-week winter session in 2021-2022 school year

The calendar includes a four-week winter session for classes, as well as a spring break, which was not provided in 2021 because of COVID-19.

The Old Capitol is seen on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

The University of Iowa has announced it’s academic schedule for the 2021-2022 school year, continuing its four-week winter session and adding a spring break for spring 2022.

According to an Iowa Now article and announcement, the first day of classes will be Aug. 23, and fall classes will end on Dec. 10, with finals week ending on Dec. 17.

The schedule includes an optional, four-week winter session during winter break beginning Dec. 20 that will allow students to take select, high-priority courses.

This session, which was pioneered in the 2020-2021 school year, allows students to get caught up on course credits, as well as take condensed forms of general education courses, said Tanya Uden-Holman, associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of the University College.

“We are very pleased with the success of the expanded winter session pilot,” Uden-Holman said in the Iowa Now release. “Our priority was helping students stay on track academically during this pandemic year – especially those who might be facing additional challenges, such as first-generation and Pell students. We are grateful to the instructors who made it possible for us to create additional opportunities for them.”

Registration for the winter 2021 program was higher than anticipated, the release said, with 957 undergraduates enrolled. To meet demand, additional sections were added for some courses, and the maximum enrollment was increased for others.

The 2021-2022 calendar also provides the week of March 14, 2022 off for spring break, something that was not provided to students in spring 2021 due to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.

Spring 2022 classes will end on May 6, and spring finals will end on May 13.

The schedule also provides a timeline for summer 2022 classes, with courses beginning on May 17 and ending Aug. 5.