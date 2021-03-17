Resources available for UI community impacted by anti-Asian violence

The University of Iowa’s Pan-Asian Council is hosting a support space from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom tonight.

The Old Capitol Building is seen on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Resources are available for University of Iowa community members coping with the impacts of anti-Asian harm and violence.

Liz Tovar, Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Russ Ganim, director of International Programs, and the Pan-Asain Council wrote an open letter to the UI campus after a suspected gunman killed eight victims, six of them Asian women, in Atlanta Tuesday evening.

“We stand in solidarity with Asian American students, international students from Asia, Pacific Islanders, and the Pan Asian community, who continue to experience fear and intimidation,”the letter stated. “They deserve better. We will do everything in our power to make their safety and security a priority. We will continue our work to eliminate racism on our campus, community, and state.”

The letter stated while the campus has not seen an increase in crime reports, it has seen reports of harmful speech directed towards Asian American Pacific Islander communities.

The UI’s Pan-Asian Council is hosting an Asian American Pacific Islander Open Community Support Space on Zoom from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.

“The numerous incidents of harm and violence this week are just the latest in the surge of hate crimes that have left many of us hurting, afraid, and angry,” the Pan-Asian council wrote on its website. “And yet many more of us are seeking strength and solidarity in our community. We are here for you. You are not alone.”

The letter stated that students can also seek support from Student Care and Assistance and University Counseling Services.

Instances of prejudice and discrimination can be reported to the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Instances of crimes or emergencies should be immediately reported to 911.