UI+names+Sara+Sanders+permanent+dean+of+College+of+Liberal+Arts+and+Sciences

Sanders, who was named interim dean of the liberal arts college in July, is the third administrator the UI has filled internally this semester.

Interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Sara Sanders has been named to the role permanently after serving as an interim since July 2020.

Sanders was named to the interim role after Dean Steve Goddard was removed as dean following an unspecified ethics violation.

Goddard had received criticism after hosting a town hall in the summer and telling a faculty member with an autoimmune condition who was concerned about teaching in person to “overcome some of that anxiety and fear.” He also instituted budget cuts that resulted in 15 faculty members not having their contracts renewed after the college faced losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am deeply honored to be asked to fill such an important role during a time of transition in higher education,” Sanders said in a press release from Iowa Now. “We are very fortunate to be part of a community in which we are surrounded by creativity, discovery, and new innovations. Through our work, we get to change the course of life for so many people. It is my goal as dean to lead with compassion so that every member of our community can thrive and reach their highest potential.”

Sanders’ appointment follows a recent pattern of internal appointments for top administrative positions at the University of Iowa. Liz Tovar, formerly the interim associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, was named the executive officer for diversity, equity, and inclusion earlier this semester. Kevin Kregel was named the permanent executive vice president and provost after serving as interim since July 2020.

Sanders, a professor in the school of social work, has been at the UI since 2003 after obtaining a doctorate in social work from the University of Maryland in 2002. She has received several awards, including the President and Provost Award for Teaching Excellence in 2015.

The press release said Sanders has focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, realigned the college’s budget priorities, and created a strategic plan for the college.

After Sanders took over in July, five of the faculty members that didn’t have their contracts renewed under Goddard were reinstated.

Sanders’ salary will be $375,000, and her salary as interim was $305,000. Her appointment requires final approval by the state Board of Regents.

“Sara has provided excellent leadership over the last six months, and I know she has inspired trust and excitement about her ability to lead the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences into the future,” Kregel said in the press release. “Her dedication to the delivery of quality education will continue to benefit not just the college but the entire university.”