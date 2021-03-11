University of Iowa to invite presidential candidates to campus beginning April 12, regents to select UI president April 30

The University of Iowa will invite up to four finalists to the UI campus for hybrid interview, and the Iowa regents will select the next president at the end of April

The Old Capitol building is seen from the T. Anne Cleary on Feb. 10, 2021.

The next University of Iowa president will be selected on April 30 by the state Board of Regents.

Up to four finalists will be invited to the UI’s campus from April 12 to 23 for hybrid and on-campus interviews, an Iowa Now press release said.

Virtual forums with the campus community are also scheduled to take place in the same week as the final interviews.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, committee co-chair Sandra Daack-Hirsch said the committee will ask the finalists to come to campus for the interviews.

“We’re thinking that these interviews, with whomever we decide that these candidates should be meeting with, that there will be both an in-person and virtual opportunity for people who are engaging in most interviews,” Daack-Hirsch said at the last presidential committee meeting on March 5.

The UI community will have the opportunity to give feedback after the virtual forums through a Qualtrics survey. The community will have until April 27 to complete this survey, the release said.

“The search committee will reconvene on April 28 to prepare their comments about the finalists to present to the Board,” the release said.

The UI presidential search committee will meet with the regents on April 29 or April 30 to make a final decision.

“We have been following the best practices document that was developed with the Board of Regents, and will continue to do so,” Daack-Hirsch said in the release. “This is an exciting time for the University of Iowa.”