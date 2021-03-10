Additional+COVID-19+emergency+funds+available+for+students+starting+next+week

Additional funds through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will be available to University of Iowa students on March 15.

According to a campus-wide email sent Wednesday, applications for the funding will be available to students on MyUI. Students must be enrolled full time for the Spring 2021 semester and demonstrate financial need to be eligible for funding.

The university also reported new COVID-19 cases on campus. Since Monday, there have been five self-reported cases among students and 1 case among employees.

The current 14-day COVID-19 test positivity rate in Johnson County is 4 percent, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.