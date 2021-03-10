Additional COVID-19 emergency funds available for students starting next week
Additional Higher Education Emergency Relief funds will be available starting March 15.
March 10, 2021
Additional funds through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will be available to University of Iowa students on March 15.
According to a campus-wide email sent Wednesday, applications for the funding will be available to students on MyUI. Students must be enrolled full time for the Spring 2021 semester and demonstrate financial need to be eligible for funding.
The university also reported new COVID-19 cases on campus. Since Monday, there have been five self-reported cases among students and 1 case among employees.
The current 14-day COVID-19 test positivity rate in Johnson County is 4 percent, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
