University of Iowa reports three separate burglary cases in the residence halls

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety has warned the UI community to remain diligent about safety concerns after three separate burglaries occurred in the residence halls within two weeks.

The University of Iowa Police Station is seen on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Iowa City students and residents have been calling in to defund UIPD during campus safety meetings.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety have received three separate reports of burglaries in the residence halls between Feb. 16 and March 1.

According to a campus-wide email to campus on Thursday, the burglaries have occurred in three different residence halls.

Campus police have recommended that all residents and members of the community consistently lock their doors when leaving, even if it’s for a short period of time.

In the email, the UI Department Public of Safety also added that all residents are encouraged to immediately call 911 if they observe any suspicious behavior in the residence halls.

The email did not specify which residence halls were in burglary.