U.S. Senate acquits Donald Trump in impeachment trial

In a 57-43 vote, the U.S. Senate found former President Donald Trump not guilty of inciting an insurrection, with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joining most Republicans in a vote to acquit.

The U.S. Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial on Saturday, with seven Republicans joining Democrats to convict.

At 57-43, the vote was the most bipartisan vote in favor of conviction in history, but fell short of the 67 votes needed for the Senate to find Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection.

Throughout the five-day trial, House impeachment managers sought to prove that Trump had incited the insurrection on Jan. 6, in which rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and blocked the counting of electoral votes, leaving five dead.

Democrats argued Trump had compelled his supporters to violence by waging a monthslong campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost. Trump claimed, without evidence, that President Joe Biden’s victory was due to massive voter fraud.

House managers also argued that Trump’s years of violent rhetoric and failure to condemn violence had laid the groundwork for the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Trump’s defense lawyers argued the former president’s speech on Jan. 6 was standard political rhetoric, protected by the First Amendment, and was not an incitement of violence. The lawyers played several clips of Democrats using the word “fight” in speeches, arguing Democrats use the same charged rhetoric as Trump.

Ernst and Grassley had not made public statements as of Saturday afternoon. Both senators also voted against calling witnesses during the trial Saturday morning.

The surprise success of a vote to call witnesses Saturday morning was quickly reversed when prosecution and Trump’s lawyers reached an agreement to avoid calling witnesses, which would have prolonged the trial several days.

Two weeks before the trial, Ernst indicated that she didn’t think what Trump had done rose to the level of impeachment, though she said she’d listen to the arguments from both parties.

“Certainly I believe that he should have been out sooner telling the crowd, you know, we’re peacefully protesting, don’t do these actions,” Ernst said on Jan. 26. “But does that mean he is guilty of inciting insurrection? And there is a very specific legal definition for that…I don’t believe that maybe it does meet that definition, but again I’ll listen to those arguments, but the broader question is is it constitutional.”

In a press call with reporters Wednesday on the second day of the trial, Grassley said he would act as an impartial juror and weigh the arguments from both sides of the trial.