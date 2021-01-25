Snowstorm to drop up to 9 inches of snow in Iowa City area

Due to a hazardous snowstorm entering the Iowa City area Monday afternoon, The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Storm Warning, predicting 6 to 9 inches of snowfall through Tuesday afternoon.

Snow comes down in the Hawk Lot on Monday, February 11, 2019. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Storm Warning and is predicting 6 to 9 inches of snowfall through Tuesday afternoon in the Iowa City area.

The NWS is also advising people to stay off roads as peak snowfall rates could be around 1 inch per hour. Blowing and drifting snow will also mean low visibility.

Iowa City is asking all residents to park their cars off the street so plows can clear roads of snow, according to a press release sent Monday. If off-street parking is not available, the release said residents should seek alternative parking arrangements.

Vehicles can be moved to a Downtown Parking Ramp for overnight storage, but must be removed by 7 a.m. the following morning to avoid a fee.

North Liberty has also prohibited on-street parking. Any vehicles in violation of the ordinance may be ticketed and towed without notice. This will expire on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Residents must clear their sidewalks within 48 hours of snow falling, including uncovering storm drains and fire hydrants.

Oakland Cemetery has also been closed due to weather conditions, according to a release from the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department. The cemetery will reopen to the public after snow from the storm has been cleared and the area is accessible.

Organics curbside collection has been suspended due to the winter storm and will be collected the following week on Feb. 2. Garbage and recycling will run as regularly scheduled on Feb. 26. If streets are inaccessible, garbage and recycling may not be picked up on that street on Tuesday, but will be collected on Wednesday.

Johnson County government buildings will be closed to the public at 3 p.m. because of weather conditions.

All emergency services will continue to operate and The Secondary Roads Department, which maintains over 900 miles of paved, gravel, and dirt roads in Johnson County, will respond to winter weather as necessary, according to a release from the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.