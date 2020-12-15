12 Hawkeyes receive All-Big Ten Offensive honors

This season, Iowa City was home to three first-team All-Big Ten Offensive players.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20.

Per a Big Ten Conference release, 12 University of Iowa football players have earned All-Big Ten Offensive honors.

Running back Tyler Goodson and offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum and Alaric Jackson were named to the first team. Linderbaum was a first-team selection by the media and a second-team pick per the conference’s coaches.

Offensive lineman Cole Banwart was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media.

On the season, Jackson started all eight of Iowa’s games at left tackle. This year’s honor is the third of his career. The Detroit, Michigan, native was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, and in 2018, he was a second-team selection.

Linderbaum has started all eight games at center for the Hawkeyes in 2020. Prior to his first-team All-Big Ten selection this season, he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

For Goodson, this year’s first-team All-Big Ten honor is his first all-conference award. Goodson has rushed for 762 yards and seven touchdowns this season – eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark in four games.

Banwart has started every game on Iowa’s offensive line too, splitting time at both right and left guard.

Eight other Hawkeyes earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions: running back Mekhi Sargent, quarterback Spencer Petras, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, tight ends Shaun Beyer and Sam LaPorta, and offensive linemen Kyler Schott, Cody Ince, and Mark Kallenberger.

Sargent has produced 432 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season, and he is one of just 11 Hawkeyes to record 20 career rushing touchdowns. The honorable mention is Sargent’s first all-conference award.

Like Sargent, Petras also earned his first all-conference honor this season. He has thrown for 1,569 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2020.

Before this year, Smith-Marsette had been an All-Big Ten honorable mention on two other occasions. He leads the Hawkeyes with 345 yards receiving this season.

For both LaPorta and Beyer, 2020 will serve as the first year they earned all-conference distinctions. LaPorta corralled a team-high 27 passes for 271 yards – trailing only Smith-Marsette in receiving yards. Beyer has racked up 11 catches for 158 yards.

Schott, Kallenberger, and Ince round out Iowa’s all-conference selections on the offensive line. Each player missed time this season due to injury and illness, but they all contributed to Iowa’s 31.8 points per game average on offense, which is good for second in the Big Ten.

Iowa was slated to warp up conference play against Michigan this Saturday, but that game has been canceled because of COVID-19.