Presidential search committee to hold listening sessions

The UI presidential search committee will host ten community listening sessions available for students, faculty, and staff from Dec. 10 through Dec. 22.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa will host listening sessions for faculty, staff, and students to share input on the search for the next head Hawkeye.

The first out of ten listening sessions for the University of Iowa presidential search will take place starting Thursday, Dec. 10, and ending Dec. 22.

Taking place over Zoom, the sessions will be available for all UI faculty, staff, and students, but limited to 300 people in each meeting.

“We’re selecting a candidate as a campus. The members of the search committee represent the many diverse functions of our dynamic institution, and represent the voice and perspective of the campus community,” the presidential search’s website reads.

Listening sessions for UI faculty will take place on Dec. 11, 14, and 21. UI staff can listen on Dec. 11, 15, and 16, and sessions for students will be held on Dec. 10, 17, 22.

A listening session open to anyone on campus will be held on Dec. 21.

An anonymous feedback form regarding the UI presidential search process is also open on the search website.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, committee co-chairs Sandra Daack-Hirsch and John Keller will update the search committee’s website throughout the search, which plans to select the next UI president in spring 2021.