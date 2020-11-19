Bench players looking to make impact this season for Iowa women’s basketball

After the loss of three starters, Iowa will be reaching into its talented bench and freshmen class to replace Amanda Ollinger, Kathleen Doyle, and Makenzie Meyer.

Last season’s bench made the difference in several close games last season, with players such as Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock scoring plenty of crucial points and making key plays. This season, most of the team looks like they could come off the bench and make a serious impact.

Sharon Goodman

Goodman is a 6-3 freshman from Lime Springs, Iowa, who can add some physicality and size to the Iowa rotation. The center averaged 23 points and just under 13 rebounds a game her junior year of high school. Ollinger was a large part of Iowa’s rebounding last season, and Goodman could become relied upon to come off the bench and get boards if that becomes an issue for the team.

She has been mentored by junior Monika Czinano, who has had really positive feedback for her so far. Minutes will largely depend on the type of opposition Iowa will face but expect Goodman to make an impact this season.

Lauren Jensen

Another freshman who could have a serious impact on the team, Jensen comes in and provides the Hawkeyes with a valuable offensive weapon at guard. The 2020 Minnesota Miss Basketball finalist could become a huge asset off the bench in close games with her shooting ability.

“The biggest adjustment for me has been learning the offense and getting a feel for everyone on the team and what type of styles they like and building that chemistry,” she said.

With Iowa using a guard-oriented offense once again, Jensen has the tools to succeed in the system and make an impact.

Logan Cook

Cook has been a rotational player throughout her career at Iowa so far but could be ready to take a step going into her junior season. The Iowa City native has the frame and ability to come in and be a utility forward the team can rely on.

She averaged a rebound every three minutes last season and did a nice job getting to the free throw line, knocking down nine of her 12 chances. Cook wants to help contribute to make up for the loss of Ollinger’s production.

“Hopefully it’s an area I can contribute this year and try to use my length as much as possible to crash,” she said.

Kate Martin

One of the team’s captains this season, Martin has stepped up to fill the leadership role most importantly. The team will also be helped by her presence coming off the bench this season. After tearing her ACL freshman year, Martin logged 194 minutes last season and contributed on both sides of the ball.

At guard, she has the skill set and dependability to become a utility player off the bench and grab rebounds. She is looking forward to playing in the same offense as last season and helping move the ball around.

Said Martin: “It’s really nice to work in this offense and work around [Monika] and the other posts, giving them good touches.”