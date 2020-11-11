Iowa completes 2025 football schedule
The Hawkeyes added games with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts.
November 11, 2020
The University of Iowa has added home dates with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts to its 2025 football schedule, the UI athletic department announced on Wednesday.
The team’s 2025 football slate is now complete.
Iowa will host Florida Atlantic to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 and UMass will visit Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15 in 2025. The team’s Cy-Hawk matchup with Iowa State completes Iowa’s 2025 nonconference schedule.
Iowa has not played Flordia Atlantic or UMass before in football.
During Big Ten Conference play, Iowa will host Ohio State (Sept. 27), Illinois (Oct. 4), Minnesota (Oct. 11), Purdue (Nov. 8) and Rutgers (Nov. 22). Big Ten road games include at Wisconsin (Sept. 20), Northwestern (Oct. 18), Michigan (Oct. 25) and Nebraska (Nov. 28). The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Iowa’s complete 2025 schedule:
2025 Schedule
Aug. 30 Florida Altantic
Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 13 Open
Sept. 20 at Wisconsin
Sept. 27 Ohio State
Oct. 4 Illinois
Oct. 11 Minnesota
Oct. 18 at Northwestern
Oct. 25 at Michigan
Nov. 1 Open
Nov. 8 Purdue
Nov. 15 UMass
Nov. 22 Rutgers
Nov. 28 at Nebraska
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...