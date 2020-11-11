Iowa completes 2025 football schedule

The Hawkeyes added games with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts.

The University of Iowa has added home dates with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts to its 2025 football schedule, the UI athletic department announced on Wednesday.

The team’s 2025 football slate is now complete.

Iowa will host Florida Atlantic to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 and UMass will visit Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15 in 2025. The team’s Cy-Hawk matchup with Iowa State completes Iowa’s 2025 nonconference schedule.

Iowa has not played Flordia Atlantic or UMass before in football.

During Big Ten Conference play, Iowa will host Ohio State (Sept. 27), Illinois (Oct. 4), Minnesota (Oct. 11), Purdue (Nov. 8) and Rutgers (Nov. 22). Big Ten road games include at Wisconsin (Sept. 20), Northwestern (Oct. 18), Michigan (Oct. 25) and Nebraska (Nov. 28). The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Iowa’s complete 2025 schedule:

Aug. 30 Florida Altantic

Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 13 Open

Sept. 20 at Wisconsin

Sept. 27 Ohio State

Oct. 4 Illinois

Oct. 11 Minnesota

Oct. 18 at Northwestern

Oct. 25 at Michigan

Nov. 1 Open

Nov. 8 Purdue

Nov. 15 UMass

Nov. 22 Rutgers

Nov. 28 at Nebraska