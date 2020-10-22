Tippie Dean search continues, three finalists to virtually visit campus

After starting in January and relaunching in June, the Tippie Dean Search Committee has selected three candidates to visit campus. Finalists names will be announced the day before they are scheduled to come virtually over the next two weeks.

The University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business has solidified three finalists for the Associate Dean position. Candidates will be coming to campus virtually over the next two weeks.

The UI Office of Strategic Communications announced on Tuesday that the applicants’ names will be released the day before they are scheduled to make their virtual visits and attend public forums with faculty, staff, and college leadership.

The search for a new dean for the college has continued despite the UI ending the search for Associate Vice President of diversity, equity, and inclusion earlier this month – when candidates withdrew following President Bruce Harreld’s retirement announcement, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

In an email to the DI, co-chair of the search committee Amy Colbert, who is also the Department Executive Officer of Management and Entrepreneurship for the college, said the search was able to continue because it is still a desirable position.

“I believe that the candidates in the Tippie Dean Search have stayed engaged with the search because the position continues to be seen as an attractive opportunity,” Colbert said. “The Tippie College of Business has strengths in the areas of research, academic programs, and external relationships.”

The college began searching for their next dean in January 2020, when Sarah Gardial announced she would be leaving the position vacant for the first time since 2012. Amy Kristof-Brown has been serving as the interim dean until someone can fill the position.

The spring search for a new dean did not produce any candidates, so the college had to re-launch the process in June, using search firm WittKiefer. Colbert said the search committee is made up of UI staff, students, faculty and alumni.

“We have shown that we can innovate to meet the changing needs of our stakeholders, and we believe that we will continue to be on the forefront of changes in business education,” Colbert said. “The strength of other colleges at the University of Iowa is a key factor that has attracted strong candidates.”

If a new dean is appointed, it will help fill a hole in the UI’s need for permanent campus administrators. Other positions currently in the interim and needing to be filled besides the President and DEI VP include:

Executive Vice President and Provost

Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Director for the Center of Diversity and Enrichment

“The [Tippie] finalists have great ideas for leading Tippie into the future,” Colbert said. “They are also excited about opportunities for increased interdisciplinary partnerships.”