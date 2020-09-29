University of Iowa reports sexual assault at fraternity

In an email to the University of Iowa community, the UI Department of Public Safety reported a sexual assault at a fraternity on Sept. 26.

The University of Iowa reported it received a report of a sexual assault.

The reported assault occurred Sept. 26 at a fraternity, according to an email from the Department of Public Safety sent Monday afternoon. It was indicated that the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance.

No other information concerning the victim or perpetrators is available at this time.

The email encouraged those who believe a crime has been committed to call 911 or call the UI Police. Students were reminded that they also have the option to file a University policy complaint, and can contact the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator for reporting options.