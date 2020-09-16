Sexual assault reported in UI residence hall

The Old Capitol building is seen on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

University of Iowa officials received a report of a sexual assault in an east side residence hall on Sept. 12, according to an email from the UI Department of Public Safety.

According to the email, the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance.

This is the second sexual assault reported at the UI this semester. An assault at a fraternity that took place on Sept. 3 was reported to the UI campus community on Sept. 11.

The UI Department of Public Safety said in the email that most common type of sexual assault is not committed by a stranger but someone close to the victim, and that students should trust their instincts and attempt to interrupt the chain of events.