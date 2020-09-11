Sexual assault reported at a fraternity

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa received reports of a sexual assault that occurred at a fraternity on Sept. 3.

According to an email from the UI Department of Public Safety, indications are the assault was perpetrated by acquaintances. No other information concerning the victim or perpetrators is available at this time.

The email encouraged those who believe a crime has been committed to call 911 or call the UI Police. Students were reminded that they also have the option to file a University policy complaint, and can contact the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator for reporting options.