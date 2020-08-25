Off-campus behavior may lead to suspensions or cancellations of housing contracts

In an email from Assistant Dean and Director of Student Accountability Angela Ibrahim-Olin, the University of Iowa reiterated that students can held accountable for off-campus behavior.

In an email sent from Assistant Dean and Director of Student Accountability, Angela Ibrahim-Olin, the University of Iowa reiterated that students may be held accountable for off-campus behavior, and subject to severe sanctions such as cancellations of housing contracts or suspension from the university.

The Code of Student Life and Accountability Procedure will be used to respond to any behavior deemed violating campus policy. Students will be given the opportunity to change their behavior to align with campus expectations. If a student is found responsible for misconduct, development and educational efforts will be made by the university.

Iowa State University announced on Aug. 21 that students would be held accountable for violating COVID-19 health and safety policies and standards, including a social gathering policy. Students at ISU who are found violating university policy are subject to suspension, according to the announcement.