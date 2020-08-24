UI students take on first day of school, adjusting to new learning formats

Students on UI campus are adjusting to schedules with both in-person and online classes.

University of Iowa students walk across the T.Anne Cleary walkway on their first day of the new semester on Monday, August 24th, 2020. Despite the pandemic, campus remains open and some classes are still being held in person.

Students returned to the classroom for the fall semester on Monday, either digitally or in a socially distant classroom, where Zoom issues and a sense of uncertainty about the semester were on the minds of many students.

Scattered around campus Monday morning, sitting with their computers at the tables lining T. Anne Cleary Walkway, in the shade of trees on the Old Capitol lawn, and in the Main Library.

Freshmen Emily Richmond and Ishani Patel were sitting on yoga mats on the Pentacrest after their yoga class was canceled due to an overload on Zoom. Both students had only online classes on their schedule for the first day.

Richmond, studying human physiology, said she understands why the university is administering classes this way, but thinks she would learn better in-person. Patel, on the pre-nursing track, said being in-person would make the information more accessible and the schedules easier.

“Especially for just the first day,” Patel said. “It’d be nice to have in-person the first day just to be able to know what’s going on and what we’re supposed to do for the rest of the semester.”

To stay engaged while learning virtually, the two friends said they plan to do their schoolwork outside of their residence halls.

Some older UI students are not as optimistic about staying in person. UI senior Colton Spaur, studying sports and recreational management, said he had a virtual class on his first day when Zoom crashed for many students in college campuses nationwide.

“The professor was well prepared,” Spaur said. “Zoom crashed, so it’ll be a matter of battling technology issues. We know stuff is going to go online within a week or two like every other college. They want us here for that one week for tuition is what it feels like.”

The UI ITS Help Desk sent an email to students Monday morning about nationwide Zoom outages, but the issues were resolved around noon.

UI senior Matt Mossbarger, studying data analytics, had an in-person class on his first day. After the professor went over the syllabus, he ended the class saying the university would go online in a week.

“It’s bittersweet,” Mossbarger said. “We think at least that it will get shut down within a few weeks, but to me it’s just a matter making the most of it and trying to have a fun senior year.”

Elizabeth Martin, a transfer student from Des Moines Area Community College, took three years off of school, so she did not experience virtual learning for classes in the spring like many other UI students.

“I’m really excited for my in-person classes,” Martin said. “I learn better like that, and I’m excited to be on campus.”

On her first day, she had two in-person classes. She said she feels safe being in class and that she is aware of her surroundings. When it comes to online classes, Martin said she will ask questions and use the resources she has to keep herself motivated.

UI freshman Scott Reynertson, majoring in pre-physical therapy, said his first day was going pretty well — though he was inundated with emails— and that there were easy ways to get help online.

He felt good about the UI’s preventative measures against COVID-19, Reynertson added.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to have classes or have people on campus — people need to learn either way. I mean if people are getting sick it’s a risk they took, they weren’t forced to be on campus, you know?” Reynertson said. As long as people are cleaning facilities, cleaning bathrooms, wiping stuff, as long as they’re doing a good job, I don’t have an issue being here, it was my choice, I knew the risks and I showed up.”

Brian Grace and Jensen Johnston contributed to this report.